During the two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 175 million tons of greenhouse gases were released into the atmosphere.

This was announced by Olena Kryvoruchkina, deputy head of the committee on environmental policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, referring to the report of the Initiative on Greenhouse Gas Accounting of War (IGGAW).

"The russians literally by the very fact of their existence are poisoning the life of the world <...> The main source of CO2 emissions is the operation of military equipment. For example, their indicator from the burning of fuel by the vehicles of the russian army during the two years of the war amounted to 35.2 million tons. The second most important were frequent fires in areas of hostilities. They account for 23 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions," Olena Kryvoruchkina said.

Also, according to the MP, the consequences of air pollution can be felt by residents of countries neighboring Ukraine.

"Why is it important to talk about this? Because, unlike states, nature has no borders. And the air poisoned by the russians is not only a problem of Ukraine, it is a problem of all neighboring countries. Therefore, it is worth telling about it to the residents of those countries who are convinced that the war in Ukraine does not concern them," stressed the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's Eco Committee.

As previously reported, experts believe that it may take decades to eliminate the effects of the war on the environment.