In the Gulf of Aden, the Houthis attacked the Ukrainian ship Verbena, which is operated by Poland and sailed under the flag of Palau - it is known that one sailor was wounded. The ship was hit twice.

This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces.

"The Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles into the Gulf of Aden. Both hit the M/V Verbena, a Palau-flagged, Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated dry cargo ship... M/V Verbena reports damage and fire on board. Team continues put out the fire. One civilian sailor was seriously wounded," the first summary of June 13 said.

It is noted that the ship was previously in Malaysia, and now it is heading to Italy with a load of construction timber.

In a further briefing, CENTCOM reported that the M/V Verbena had come under fire for the second time. The strike was carried out by an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The US noted that the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) plane evacuated the wounded sailor to a nearby ally ship for medical assistance.

The command emphasized that "such reckless behavior by the Iran-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and endanger the lives of sailors in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden."

The Central Command also reported that over the past day, its forces hit one Houthi air defense radar, and destroyed one naval drone and two Houthi patrol boats at sea. A drone launched over the Red Sea was also shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament called on the EU to take immediate measures to release the hostages captured by the Yemeni Houthis on the merchant ship Galaxy Leader on November 19, 2023. Three Ukrainians are among the captured sailors.