The Cabinet of Ministers decided to start preparing the personnel reserve for Crimea. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We don't need Rostov, Moscow and Kazan. But we will not give up Crimea. Today we held an extended interdepartmental meeting on the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea with the involvement of the expert community. So, among other things, we decided to start preparing the personnel reserve for our peninsula," she wrote.

Vereshchuk noted that people should be ready to start working immediately after de-occupation.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, preparations for the reintegration of Crimea became the subject of discussion at today's interdepartmental meeting chaired by Vereshchuk.

The participants considered such issues as responsibility for collaborationism, the return of Ukrainian property, as well as the legal status of the colonizers, i.e. citizens of Russia, who illegally arrived on the peninsula.

"The colonizers must leave, the collaborators will be held accountable according to the law, and the property taken by the Russians will be returned to the rightful owners," Vereshchuk said.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the issue of personnel training for Crimea.

"The prospect of the de-occupation of Crimea shows that it is necessary to start training personnel for Crimea right now: law enforcement agencies, justice workers, educators and other civil servants. In the near future, the relevant departments will be instructed to prepare a personnel reserve for Crimea," Vereshchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in January that Ukraine will return the Crimea annexed by Russia, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine must do everything to ensure that the de-occupation of the peninsula takes place by the summer of 2023.