During his visit to the United Kingdom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III. Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Met with the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III. I congratulated him on his recent ascension to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people," he wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that it is an honor for him to be the first President of Ukraine in the entire history of Ukrainian-British relations, who was honored by the audience of the British monarch.

"I am grateful to His Majesty for the warm welcome and support of Ukrainian citizens who found refuge from the war in Great Britain," the President thanked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is visiting Great Britain on Wednesday, February 8. During the visit, he will meet, in particular, with Ukrainian military personnel who are undergoing training in Britain.

This is Zelenskyy's second trip abroad after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (he made his first trip to the United States in December of last year).

Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation during a meeting in London as part of Zelenskyy's visit to Great Britain.