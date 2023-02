The companies owned by Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko financed the Russian security forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The SSU found out that there was a network of Kyiv companies and enterprises in Yalta that transferred money to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in occupied Crimea. According to the "documents", these companies were engaged in the "protection of Medvedchuk's real estate". However, in reality, millions of sums passed through them. The total amount of such payments is more than UAH 50 million.

To implement the scheme, Oksana Marchenko registered a company in Yalta with a charter capital of more than RUB 1 billion. For this, the assets of three investment companies in Kyiv were used. Then the "Crimean" firm signed "security" agreements with the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The scheme worked even after Russia launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Searches were conducted in the estates of Marchenko and Medvedchuk, in the offices of their companies and in the homes of top managers. There they found:

documents, computers, flash drives and mobile phones with evidences,

stamps and bank cards that the participants used in illegal activities.

Oksana Marchenko and the head of the firm in Crimea were served with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Civil Code. Currently, the issue of serving suspicion to the heads of three Kyiv companies involved in the criminal scheme is being resolved.

Perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of four members of the Verkhovna Rada, who were notified of suspicion of treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach.