Crimea Will Be Returned To Us. Budanov Spoke About Timing Of Peninsula Liberation

Ukraine must do everything to de-occupy Crimea illegally annexed by Russia by the summer of 2023.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Washington Post.

"We must do everything to ensure that Crimea returns home by summer," Budanov said.

Asked if he believed that the Ukrainian troops' entry into occupied Crimea would encourage Putin to use nuclear weapons, Budanov said: “This is not true. And Crimea will be returned to us. I’ll tell you more: It all started in Crimea in 2014, and it will all end there.”

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, in case Putin goes on a nuclear strike, this will lead not just to a military defeat for Russia, but to its collapse.

“It’s a scare tactic. Russia is a country that you can expect a lot from but not outright idiocy. Sorry, but it’s not going to happen. Carrying out a nuclear strike will result in not just a military defeat for Russia but the collapse of Russia. And they know this very well,” Budanov said.

Recall that earlier Budanov said that Putin has long been ill with cancer, but the war must be ended before his death.

According to the Defense Intelligence, Russia holds several types of nuclear weapons in Crimea.