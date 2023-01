For Christmas, the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks in churches in the occupied territories. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am appealing to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories: there is information that for Orthodox Christmas, the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks in churches in the temporarily occupied territories. I call on citizens to be careful and, if possible, refrain from visiting places with large crowds of people. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Wait for the AFU," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense of Russia to implement a ceasefire along the conflict line of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Russia also called on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give the opportunity to citizens in the war zones who practice Orthodoxy to attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia, having declared a ceasefire for the holidays, wants to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of the Ukrainian army in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized troops closer to Ukrainian positions.