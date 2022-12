One of the gifts that the Police Chief Jaroslaw Szymczyk received during a working visit to Ukraine exploded, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said this in the official statement. This was reported by Gazeta Vyborcza on Thursday, December 15.

The publication writes that an explosion rang out in the building of the Main Police Department on Pulawska Street, after which unofficial information spread about the wounding of the Head of the National Police, General Jaroslaw Szymczyk.

"One of the gifts that the commander received during a working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12 this year, when he met with the leadership of the Ukrainian police and emergency services, exploded. As a result of the explosion, the commander received minor injuries and since yesterday has been under observation in hospital. A civilian employee of the Main Police Department also received minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. The Polish side appealed to the Ukrainian side with a request to provide appropriate explanations. The case was handled by the prosecutor's office and relevant services from the very beginning," the statement said.

However, the statement does not specify what kind of "gift" it is or what injuries General Szymczyk suffered. According to preliminary information of the publication, the culprit of the explosion was a grenade launcher that unexpectedly fired when the officers were playing with it in the room. According to another source, it was the Police Chief himself who had to fire the grenade launcher, not expecting that the weapon was loaded.

