Russian Missile Terror Threatens Not Only Ukraine. Foreign Ministry Comments On Fall Of Missile On Territory O

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the fall of part of the missile on the territory of Moldova, reminding about Russian missile terror.

This is stated in the statement of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This once again proves that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries. Ukraine must as soon as possible obtain modern anti-missile and air defense systems that will save people's lives, protect critical infrastructure and prevent further missile attacks by the Russian Federation," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on Monday, December 5. Citizens are warned about the threat of missile attacks.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Federation had launched 14 Tu-95 strategic bombers.