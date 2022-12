The Defense Forces shot down more than 60 out of more than 70 missiles during a massive missile attack by the Russians today, December 5. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that today the Russian military launched a total of more than 70 missiles.

According to preliminary information, 38 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from eight Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area and Volgodonsk of the Rostov Oblast.

The enemy also struck with 22 Kalibr cruise missiles from the ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

In addition, long-range Tu-22m3 bombers with three Kh-22 cruise missiles, as well as Su-35 fighters with six Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P, attacked Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, mobile fire groups of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack. In total, more than 60 missiles of the invaders were shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that today, December 5, several objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine were damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation.

In the Sumy Region, emergency power outages were applied to prevent disruptions in the country's energy system.

In Odesa, as a result of a Russian missile attack, all pumping stations were cut off, and the city was left without water supply.