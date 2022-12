The stockpile of high-precision missile weapons of the Russian Federation has fallen to a critically low level. The Russian Federation will no longer be able to afford massive missile attacks. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon on Monday, December 5.

Yusov noted that civilian infrastructure and civilians suffer the most from Russian missiles, as the Russian Federation is a terrorist state and uses appropriate methods. Despite this, all relevant structures of Ukraine were ready for today's massive launch of missiles, the intelligence representative said.

"If we talk about stockpiles of missile weapons, especially high-precision ones, then according to many indicators they have already fallen to critical levels and not so much, not so often, Russia will be able to afford such massive terrorist missile attacks," Yusov emphasized.

But there remains a danger for front-line territories and cities, such as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, the Sumy Region, which may be more affected by shorter-range missiles of the S-300 type, which the Russian Federation has in sufficient quantities, while stockpiles of Kalibrs and Iskanders are much lower, explained the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the Russian missiles on Monday, December 5.

On December 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that despite the Russian missile attack, Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on Monday, December 5, 9 out of 10 Russian missiles were destroyed in Kyiv's airspace.