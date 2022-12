Occupiers Trying To Improve Tactical Position Near Bakhmut And Avdiyivka, Actively Using Aviation

The Russian occupying army is trying to improve its tactical position in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and has already carried out the eighth massive missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, enemy troops are trying to improve their tactical position, continuing to carry out offensive actions.

During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of 26 settlements with tanks, mortars and artillery in these directions. And the Russian aviation struck in the areas of Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian troops are defending, trying to disrupt the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas of the front.

The occupiers continue to keep their units on the other side of the state border in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. They continue to shell border settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv Regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Ukrainian military continues to monitor the enemy on the territory of Belarus, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 5, Russia launched a new massive missile attack. It became the eighth in the last two months.

The occupiers once again tried to destroy the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today the Russian troops launched more than 70 missiles of various types. Air defense systems were able to destroy more than 60 of them.

Despite the effective operation of air defense, the Russians were able to hit power system facilities in three regions of Ukraine.