About 40% Of Consumers In Kyiv Region Currently Without Electricity - Kuleba

As a result of massive Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, about 40% of subscribers are currently without electricity in the Kyiv Region. Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kyiv Region, we have hit at an energy infrastructure object. Emergency power outages continue in the region. Currently, about 40% of consumers are without electricity," he said.

Kuleba noted that he does not see critical consequences yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of massive Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, energy facilities were hit in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa Regions, but Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact.

Shmyhal noted that in some regions, emergency power outages were forced to be applied to balance the system and avoid accidents, rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.