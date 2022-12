A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Chenguang.

A staff member sorts packages at a logistics center in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Chenguang.

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first 10 months of 2022, according to an industry report, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Social logistics rose 3.6% year on year to ¥275.4 trln (about $38.26 trln) in the January-October period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

During the period, the logistics for industrial products climbed 4% year on year, as industrial production continued to expand, according to the report.

Logistics for high-tech manufacturing grew 10.6% year on year in October, up 1.3 percentage points from September.

As a raft of policies to facilitate flows of logistics and support enterprises gradually took effect, business operations in the logistics sector have shown overall stability, the report said.