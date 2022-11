China's power generation up 1.3 pct in October

A staff member works at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Long.

China's power generation rose 1.3% year on year to 661 bln kilowatt-hours in October, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The growth reversed a 0.4% year-on-year decline logged in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

In a breakdown, wind and solar power generation registered fast growth in the period, rising 19.2% and 24.7% over one year ago, respectively.

Thermal power generation inched up 3.2% year on year, retreating 2.9 percentage points from the previous month, while that of nuclear power grew 7.4 percent year on year, compared with a 2.7-percent decline in September.

Hydropower output, however, shrank 17.7% year on year in October.

China's power generation amounted to 7 trln kilowatt-hours in the first ten months, a year-on-year increase of 2.2%, the data showed.