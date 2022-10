Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three employees of one of the power supply facilities were killed in missile attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure on Tuesday.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of today's attack on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, three people were killed. These are employees of one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Two objects suffered significant damage," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that city services are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Tuesday, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr were damaged.