Death Toll From Enemy Kamikaze Drone Attack In Kyiv Has Risen To 5 - Klitschko

The death toll from an attack of an enemy kamikaze drone on one of the residential buildings in the center of Kyiv increased to 5 people.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the rubble of a house in the center of the capital, which yesterday morning was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, they took out the body of another deceased resident - an elderly woman. This is the fifth victim of Russia's barbaric attack on the capital on October 17," he wrote.

Currently, search and rescue work is ongoing in the house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 17, as a result of shelling by kamikaze drones of Kyiv's infrastructure, an explosion occurred in a residential apartment building.

Rescuers, in particular, recovered from the rubble of the house the body of a woman who was 6 months pregnant.