The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday morning shot down 25 of 30 enemy kamikaze drones flying towards Kyiv.

Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About 30 drones went directly to Kyiv from what we understand. Many of our citizens filmed and personally saw these drones flying near their homes. Of the 30 drones, our Armed Forces were able to shoot down 25. This is a very high figure and actually indicates that the goal of the massive attack planned today has not been achieved. I think it should have surpassed last Monday with rocket fire in her mind. But, thank God, this did not happen," Monastyrskyi said.

He said that in Kyiv, a drone, in particular, attacked a residential building in the center of Kyiv, near the railway station.

According to Monastyrskyi, on Monday Russia attacked not only Kyiv, but also the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk Regions with drones.

In total, he said, Ukraine was attacked by 42 drones on Monday morning, of which 36 were shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, rescuers recovered the bodies of 3 killed civilians from the rubble of an apartment building in the center of Kyiv, destroyed on Monday in an attack by a Russian kamikaze drone.