Death Toll From Hostile Kamikaze Drone Strike In Kyiv Rises To 4 - Klitschko

The death toll from the attack of an enemy kamikaze drone on one of the residential buildings in the center of Kyiv rose to 4.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already 4 killed under the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the capital, which was hit by a Russian terrorist drone. Rescuers found and took out another body - a dead man," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that there may still be people under the rubble, search and rescue work continues.

Three victims were also hospitalized, two of them are the State Emergency Service workers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, rescuers pulled out the bodies of three killed civilians, among them - a young couple, a husband and a wife who were expecting a child.