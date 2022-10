Power Outages In 2 Districts Of Kyiv Region Occur Due To Attacks On Kyiv Infrastructure Facility

Due to enemy missiles hitting a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, there are power outages in two districts of the Kyiv Region: Brovary and Vyshhorod.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the hit of critical infrastructure in the capital, there are power outages in the Kyiv Region. Temporary interruptions are observed in the Brovary and Vyshhorod Districts," the report said.

It is noted that 2,108 subscribers were left without light.

DTEK energy holding specialists will make every effort to restore power supply for residents of the region as soon as they receive permission to carry out work.

Energy workers coordinate with local authorities and rescue services.

In addition, it is reported that the region has developed a plan for responding to various scenarios of enemy damage to key power supply facilities.

This will allow restoring power supply in the affected settlements as soon as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian missile attacks on Tuesday, energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zhytomyr were damaged.

On October 17, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Regions, hundreds of settlements were de-energized.