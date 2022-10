Iran Insists That It Did Not Provide Russia With Drones For War In Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said on Monday that Tehran did not transfer drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, during the weekly press conference, writes European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

"The published news that Iran has provided drones to Russia has political ambitions and is being spread by Western sources. We have not provided weapons to either side of the warring countries," Kanaani said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, during a speech at a meeting of the Big Seven, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

And on Sunday, October 16, the American mass media reported, citing their own sources, that Iran intends to transfer to Russia ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday that on the morning of October 17, air defenses eliminated 11 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. These drones are manufactured by Iran and used by the Russian military under the name Geran-2.

In Kyiv, during the morning attack by Iranian kamikaze drones, the Russians hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a total of 4 hits were reported.