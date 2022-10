The European Union may introduce a series of new sanctions against Iran for supplying weapons to Russia, which it uses in military aggression against Ukraine.

This is reported by the Reuters agency with reference to European diplomats.

Some ministers of foreign affairs of the countries of the European Union called for the introduction of sanctions against Iran, if the country's participation in the war against Ukraine is proven.

The statement of the ministers was made against the background of today's massive attack by Iranian kamikaze drones on Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. Drones transferred by Iran were used by the Russian army for attacks on the territory of Ukraine before.

Interlocutors of the agency said that the European Union may decide to impose new sanctions on Iran in connection with this issue.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said today, October 17, that the European Union will look for concrete evidence of Iran's participation in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, during a speech at a meeting of the Big Seven, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

And on Sunday, October 16, the American mass media reported, citing their own sources, that Iran intends to transfer to Russia ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.

It will be recalled that earlier today, on October 17, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, said that Ukraine is working to stop the supply of weapons from Iran to Russia.