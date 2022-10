Ukrenergo Does Not Rule Out Possibility Of Introducing Emergency Power Outage Schedules

The Ukrenergo national energy company does not rule out the possibility of introducing schedules for emergency power outages.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the terrorist attack, energy infrastructure facilities in the central and northern regions of Ukraine were damaged. Ukrenergo repair crews are working to eliminate the consequences. The situation in the power system is under control. However, the Ukrenergo control center does not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules," the statement says.

The company emphasizes the importance of observing the regime of frugal electricity consumption throughout the country, especially in the evening hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the capital.

It is also reported that the work of air defense was reported in the Kyiv Region.