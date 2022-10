Russian troops fired 3 missiles in the direction of Kyiv, but the Air Defense Forces destroyed them on the approach to the city. This was reported on Facebook by the advisor to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych.

"All three cruise missiles that were flying at Kyiv were shot down. Air defense is working (shooting down) those aimed at other regions of Ukraine," he said.

He also added that recently the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Olishchuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine.

"It is hard to imagine a more well-deserved award," Arestovych concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones, at least 4 explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The number of people killed as a result of the morning attack of the Russian Federation with kamikaze drones on Kyiv on October 17 has increased to three.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that on the morning of Monday, October 17, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Regions, and hundreds of settlements were de-energized.