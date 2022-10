Prosecutor's Office Opens Case On Fact Of Kamikaze Drones Attack In Kyiv

The prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings in connection with the attack of kamikaze drones in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a criminal proceeding was initiated due to the shelling of the capital's infrastructure for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on October 17, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, using kamikaze drones, carried out attacks on residential and civilian infrastructure in the center of Kyiv.

There is a hit in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

Information on victims and injured is being clarified.

Employees of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical service, prosecutors, investigators and experts work at the scene of events.

The materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SSU for investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the strikes of Iranian drones on Kyiv, he noted that the enemy will not be able to defeat the Ukrainians.

As a result of a drone attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Russia attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones. Explosions rang out in the capital.