Occupiers Cannot Stop Successful Counteroffensive Of AFU In Kharkiv And Kherson Regions - General Staff

The Russian occupiers cannot stop the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, without success, the enemy launches missile strikes and actively uses attack UAVs to damage critical infrastructure and densely populated Ukrainian cities.

"The enemy is unable to stop the successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

The AFU added that the enemy's mobilization and transfer of reserves also do not provide an opportunity to overcome the resistance of the defenders of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are trying to hold on to the captured positions, intensifying rocket, aviation and MLRS attacks.

On October 10, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces successfully repelled the offensive of the invaders in the areas of seven settlements of the Donetsk Region.