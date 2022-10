On Tuesday, October 11, explosions rang out in Lviv, and there were also problems with electricity. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook.

"Explosions are heard in Lviv. There are problems with electricity," he wrote.

The head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that the occupiers hit the energy facility in the Lviv Region.

"Preliminary: an attack on an energy facility in the Lviv Region. Stay in shelters! Do not spread photos, videos and rumors," Kozytskyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region.

Today, Kozytskyi reported that experts have restored power supply in Lviv and all populated areas of the region.

On October 10, the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko warned about the possibility of rolling blackouts due to Russian missile strikes.