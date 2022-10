Ukraine returned the bodies of 62 heroes who defended our land from the Russian invaders.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine returned the bodies of heroes. The negotiations were extremely difficult, but thanks to the painstaking work of the entire team of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleр Kotenko, it was possible to return our soldiers, in particular, soldiers from the long-suffering Olenivka," the Ministry of Reintegration reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 40 prisoners were killed and 130 were injured in Olenivka in the Donetsk Region.

On September 20, the bodies of the fallen soldiers were handed over. Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 fallen heroes.

Earlier, Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of missing persons under special circumstances, said that Ukraine has already managed to return the bodies of more than 540 killed Ukrainian servicemen. 428 bodies were brought from Mariupol, more than 300 of them - defenders of Azovstal.

On August 16, another exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers took place - Ukraine returned the bodies of 19 more of its defenders.