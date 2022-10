NATO Secretary General Reports on AFU Progress and Ability to Further Reject Russian Forces

The Ukrainian troops' recapture of Lyman in the Donetsk Region indicates their progress and the ability to push back Russian forces, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. It is reported by Sky News on Sunday, October 2.

Stoltenberg said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate the progress that has been shown in the expulsion of Russian occupiers from Lyman.

He said, Ukraine's capture of Lyman shows the military's progress. It demonstrates that the AFU are making progress and are able to push back Russian forces.

Stoltenberg also called the rhetoric about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of Russian President Vladimir Putin "dangerous" and "reckless" after the Russian president accused the West of "nuclear blackmail."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 1, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, said that the Ukrainian military planted the Ukrainian flag at the entrance to the city of Lyman, Donetsk Region.

On October 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a complete clearing of Lyman from the Russian invaders.

On October 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman allegedly to more favorable defense frontiers.