Children with their parents, as well as the elderly from the Kherson Region, will be "invited" to the regions of Russia for a few weeks, gauleiter Kyrylo Stremousov said.

"As of today, a decision has been made... We are ready for a difficult period, because Ukrainian Nazis are shelling the city - now the Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai are "inviting" children, parents, and the elderly to rest. Literally from tomorrow, the centers will work, we will provide telephones so that people can get in touch... During the clearing from the Nazis... the perimeter along the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will quietly invite to Crimea, the Rostov Oblast of the Krasnodar Krai for a few weeks," said the Rashists‘ henchman Stremousov to the RBC propaganda mouthpiece.

The governor of the Krasnodar Krai confirmed that "if necessary" the region is ready to receive and accommodate "up to ten thousand children and adults from the Kherson Region."