The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on the official page on Telegram that during the day the invaders killed 6 civilians of the Donetsk Region: 2 - in Zarichne, 2 - in Ocheretyne, 1 - in Bakhmut and 1 - in Pavlivka.

In addition, the official emphasized that 9 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in the liberated communities: 6 in Lyman, 2 in Sviatohirsk and 1 in Yarova.

Another 17 people were injured yesterday.

At the same time, Kyrylenko stated that it is currently not possible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Analyzing the operational situation, the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized that the Russians showed the greatest activity last night in the Horlivka direction: they shelled the communities of Bakhmut, Toretsk and Soledar.

In Bakhmut, 1 person was killed, 7 were injured. In the city, 6 private houses and 3 high-rise buildings, kindergartens, a sports complex, an entertainment facility and an administrative building were damaged. Toretsk and Soledar communities were shelled, but without casualties.

Also, at night there were isolated hittings over the old part of Avdiyivka, and in the morning - massive artillery shelling of the city center. There was no information about the victims.