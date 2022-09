Residents Of Hostels In Kherson Are Being Evicted For Further Settlement Of Russian Military - General Staff

In the occupied territories, the Russian aggressors force the residents to obtain Russian passports, and the employees of budget organizations to also hand over Ukrainian ones. Those who disagree are threatened with eviction. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that in Mariupol, teachers of educational institutions are threatened with dismissal if they refuse to exchange their Ukrainian passport for a Russian one, while other residents are allowed not to hand over their Ukrainian passport upon receiving a Russian one.

It is noted that in the settlement of Tokarivka, Kherson Region, the occupiers warned that if they do not receive passports of the Russian Federation by October 1, the residents will be subject to eviction and deportation outside the occupied territories.

"In Kherson, the occupiers evicted the residents of several hostels for the further settlement of servicemen of the Russian occupying forces who arrived to strengthen units in this direction," the General Staff added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, only every fifth resident out of about 100,000 people who remained in Mariupol voted in the occupiers' pseudo-referendum.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, Russian invaders are driving people out of their homes and continuing to demolish houses.