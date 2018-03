Saakashvili Asking Court To Declare His Expulsion From Ukraine Illegal

Politics

Law Enforcement Officials To Deport Saakashvili To Poland On Monday

Events

Migration Service Invites Tender Worth UAH 1 Million For Compulsory Deportation Of 56 Illegal Migrants From Ukraine

Politics

PGO Launches Investigation Into 1944 Deportation Of Crimean Tatars