As part of the implementation of the Grain Initiative, 11 ships with 172,600 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Greater Odessa for Asian and European countries. This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The bulk carrier CORNELIA M with 60,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat left for Vietnam from the Yuzhny port. The vessels SHAMAN WISDOM, LADY EVA, ORIS SOFI departed from the quays of the Odesa port. The bulk carriers LAURUS, ENEIDA and the tanker CHEM HERO departed from the port of Chornomorsk," the statement says.

In total, 6.6 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the start of the grain corridor, taking into account today's vessels. A total of 292 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.