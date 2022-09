The occupation administration of Kherson region is forced to temporarily refuse to hold the so-called "referendum" due to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Collaborator Kyrylo Stremousov made a corresponding statement to the Russian mass media.

According to him, the occupiers had prepared to hold an illegal vote and allegedly intended to hold a "referendum", but the offensive of the Ukrainian military prevented it.

"Due to all the events that have taken place now, I think that for now we will take a break. It will be clear practically, because we are not running forward..." Stremousov said.

The collaborator also commented on the words of the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, who the day before reminded of criminal responsibility for those who intend to participate in the referendum.

Stremousov called her statement a "senseless cry" and added that the territory of Kherson region occupied by Russian troops has become "Russian forever".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia is completing preparations for holding "referendums" in the occupied territories.

We will remind, on September 1 it became known that the occupiers hope to establish full control over Donetsk region by the end of 2022.