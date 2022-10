Russia Not Determined Yet Within What Borders Occupied Kherson And Zaporizhzhia Regions Were "Annexed"

Russia has not yet defined the borders in which it "annexed" the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS with reference to the words of the speaker of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Peskov said that Russia "continues to consult with the local population" on this issue.

"In part, the clarification has already arrived (on the issue of borders), I will tell you in less legal language. LPR and DPR - 2014 borders. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - we will continue to consult with the population of these regions regarding the borders," he said.

At the same time, Peskov said that no new "referendums" on any issues are planned in the territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.