The State Duma of Russia has ratified the so-called agreements on the accession of four new entities into the Russian Federation: the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The relevant draft "laws" were submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The boundaries of the territories of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are determined by the boundaries on the day of their formation and the day of the accession to the Russian Federation," the agreements on the accession of new subjects to the Russian Federation say. At the same time, according to the agreements, the borders of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions bordering the territory of a foreign state are the state borders of the Russian Federation," the Russian publication writes.

Interfax also states that the "agreements" provide that from the day of the "accession" of new subjects to the Russian Federation, citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of these subjects are recognized as citizens of the Russian Federation, except for persons who, within one month from the date of the "accession" of these regions to the Russian Federation, will declare their desire to preserve their current citizenship and (or) the citizenship of their minor children or remain stateless.

In the "agreements" it is noted that the "state language" in the "DPR," "LPR," Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions is Russian.

"At the same time, the Russian Federation guarantees all peoples living on the territory of new subjects the right to preserve their native language, create conditions for its study and development," it said.

Also, fictitious agreements provide that until January 1, 2026, a transitional period is in effect for "new subjects of the Russian Federation," during which the issues of integrating the subject into the economic, financial, credit and legal systems of the Russian Federation, the system of state authorities of the Russian Federation, as well as the issue of fulfilling military duty and carrying out military service in the territories of the subjects are settled.

"The President of the Russian Federation within 10 days from the date of the adoption of new entities in Russia appoints a senior official acting temporarily. In the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, they will be called governors, and in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics - the heads of the republics," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.