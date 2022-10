Russia Announces Timing Of Integration Of Occupied Territories Of Ukraine Into RF

The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation has decided to recognize the agreements on the accession of the so-called DPR and LPR, as well as the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions into Russia. Integration of these territories will continue until 2026.

This is stated in the rulings on the website of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation.

The report says that the court familiarized itself with the requests of Russian President Vladimir Putin and adopted decisions on checking the constitutionality of the treaties of Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the decrees, the so-called DPR and LPR should become part of Russia as republics - their leaders will be called heads of republics.

The occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions will become part of Russia in the form of regions. Governors will run them.

It is noted that the state language of these regions will be Russian.

The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation also ruled that the transition period for the integration of the occupied territories of Ukraine will last until January 1, 2026.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Friday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the "sovereignty" and "independence" of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

On the same day, Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine.