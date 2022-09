U.S. Imposes Sanctions Against Shoigu, Medvedev And Other High-Ranking Russian Officials After Annexation Of U

The USA announced sanctions against members of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as relatives of high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation against the background of Vladimir Putin's statement about the annexation of the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Under the sanctions are relatives of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. In addition, sanctions were imposed against 14 representatives of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and 3 leaders of the financial infrastructure. Relatives of some Russian officials were also included in the list, which includes dozens of names.

The sanctions list was also supplemented by the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina and her first deputy Olga Skorobogatova, and vice-prime minister Alexander Novak, who, in particular, is involved in the negotiation process within the framework of OPEC+ in the Russian government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is submitting an application to join NATO in an accelerated procedure. The head of state also noted that Ukraine is aware that this will require the consensus of all Alliance members.

Before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.