EU Will Never Recognize New Annexation Of Ukrainian Territories, Will Strengthen Sanctions And Provide Strong

The 27 member states of the European Union made a statement according to which the European Union will never recognize Russia's annexation of the occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine, and the EU is also determined to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and provide strong support to Ukraine.

This was indicated in a statement published on the website of the European Council on Friday, September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. By wilfully undermining the rules-based international order and blatantly violating the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, core principles as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, Russia is putting global security at risk," it says.

The EU calls on all states and international organizations to unequivocally condemn this annexation.

Member States note that Ukraine has the legal right to protection from Russian aggression in order to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate the occupied territories within its internationally recognized borders.

"Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against the Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders. The nuclear threats made by the Kremlin, the military mobilisation and the strategy of seeking to falsely present Ukraine's territory as Russia's and purporting that the war may now be taking place on Russia's territory will not shake our resolve," the EU notes.

EU leaders are ready to strengthen restrictive measures against Russia's illegal actions and will continue to provide powerful economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine as much as necessary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the above-mentioned occupied territories.