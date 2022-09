Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners on the morning of September 16 shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 16, at about 8.30 a.m., in the sky of Kherson region, a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the South Air Command destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Kyselivka. It is about 15 kilometers from the outskirts of Kherson.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov explained why the counteroffensive near Kherson is moving much slower than the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

Also, the South Operational Command confirmed that the Armed Forces established fire control over the entire territory of Kherson region.