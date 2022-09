The aircraft of the occupiers does not appear in the sky in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing, TSN reports.

"Having suffered significant losses, the enemy hits from a distance, from those lines where our air defense cannot get it. Such tactics persist for about 3-4 months. We do not see manned aviation in the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Yurii Ihnat.

He also added that the aircraft of the invaders is now appearing in those directions where the battles are taking place. In particular - in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kharkiv regions. Most of all there are helicopters, as well as Su-25 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft near the village of Volokhiv Yar, located near Balakliya in Kharkiv region.

Also, our military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed more than 80 occupiers in the southern direction.

In addition, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for September 6 increased by 460 to 50,610 killed.