The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, August 21, shot down a Russian helicopter, seven UAVs and two cruise missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

"Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two Kalibr cruise missiles and a Ка-52 helicopter of the Russian occupiers," the report said.

Ukrainian aviation carried out about ten airstrikes on the positions of the occupiers. Fire damage was inflicted on the manpower of the invaders, MLRS positions, armored fighting vehicles, platoon and company strongholds and logistics of the Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 21 increased by 200 to 45,400 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the day destroyed 1 helicopter, 4 air defense systems and 9 drones. Since the beginning of the war, the enemy also lost 234 aircraft, 266 units of MLRS, 99 units of special equipment and 15 ships/boats.