The Ukrainian military has shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft near the village of Volokhiv Yar, located near Balakliya in Kharkiv region.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel.

A video recorded the flight of a pair of enemy aircraft at a very low altitude. Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the first of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed more than 80 occupiers in the southern direction. The situation in the operating zone of the south of Ukraine is tense and dynamic. The enemy continues defensive battles and insidious shelling of settlements both along the line of contact and in Ukrainian rear areas.

Besides, over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the area of ​ ​ seven settlements.

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov believes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, but one should not count on a quick victory.

Meanwhile, the losses of the occupiers crossed the line of 50,000 killed. On September 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 helicopter, 22 artillery systems and 9 drones.