"LPR" Admits That AFU Goes On Offensive Along Entire Front Line

The leader of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive almost along the entire front line. The Ukrainian military has almost reached the borders of the pseudo-republic.

The leader of the Luhansk militants made a corresponding statement today, September 15, his words are quoted by the Russian agency TASS.

"The situation is very tense. The enemy made an offensive attempt along the entire front. Practically today, it is near the borders of the “LPR”. I want to assure everyone that there is no reason to panic," Pasichnyk said.

According to him, the Russian occupation army and units of militants of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" supposedly guarantee the safety of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Pasichnyk also expressed confidence that the occupiers and militants will be able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, the “LPR” leader added, they will go together to "liberate" the territory of Donetsk region.

We will remind you that yesterday, September 14, the militant of the so-called "People's Militia of the LPR" Andrii Marochko, commenting on the counteroffensive of the AFU, called the situation really difficult.

According to him, in some areas the contact line has moved directly to the borders of the so-called "LPR".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Kherson region. They liberated Balakliya and began to advance rapidly to the east and north.

As of September 14, the Ukrainian military liberated 388 settlements. About 8,500 square kilometers of territory returned to the control of Ukraine.