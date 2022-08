AFU Ready For Any Changes At Front - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any changes at the front.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation," the authority assured.

According to the General Staff, in the south of Ukraine, the enemy's main efforts continue to focus on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is actively conducting reconnaissance.

It conducted shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks along the entire line of contact.

It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Olhyne, Novohryhorivka, and Andriivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group continues to perform the specified tasks.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and infrastructure elements throughout Ukraine remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military is preventing the invaders from advancing west of Donetsk.

On the night of August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked temporary deployment points of enemy troops at industrial sites in Melitopol with HIMARS missiles.