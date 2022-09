Ukrzaliznytsia is returning the railway communication to Kharkiv region liberated from the Russian occupiers. From September 15, a rail bus started running between Kharkiv and Balakliya.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

Train No. 6403/6402 Kharkiv - Balakliya - Kharkiv will leave Kharkiv at 07:00 a.m. and arrive in Balakliya at 08:55 a.m. every day. It will depart from Balakliya at 09:15 a.m. and arrive in Kharkiv at 11:10 a.m.

Train No. 6407/6404 will leave Kharkiv at 3:50 p.m. every day and arrive in Balakliya at 5:40 p.m. It will depart from Balakliya at 06:00 p.m. and arrive in Kharkiv at 07:55 p.m.

It will make stops at Osnova, Zhykhor, Zmiiv, Zanky and Shebelynka stations.

A convenient rail bus is used on the route. The fare from Kharkiv to Balakliya is UAH 29. Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices and from conductors during the trip.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta is resuming work in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.

In addition, Nova Poshta resumed work in Balakliya and Chuhuyiv (Kharkiv region).

Pensions will also be paid immediately in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region.