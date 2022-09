Russian passports issued on the territory of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) are not legally valid on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the mood of the pro-Russian residents of ORDLO changed dramatically. Dissatisfaction with the conduct of the so-called "special operation" and the actions of the Russian government is noted. There is an opinion that the Russian Federation is surrendering the interests of the "republics". These moods further strengthened after it became clear that Russian passports issued on the territory of the ORDLO do not have legal force on the territory of the Russian Federation," the intelligence noted.

According to intelligence data, those who tried to leave the "LDNR" with such a passport are told at the Russian border that "they are nobody and their name is nothing."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is considering the introduction of criminal liability for obtaining a Russian passport.

The Russian occupiers are unable to legalize the occupation by passporting the population. In the temporarily captured Berdiansk, no less than 1% of the population received Russian passports in two months.