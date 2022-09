Due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers lack ammunition for MLRS and artillery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, due to breach by the Defense Forces of the logistical support of the occupiers, the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation performing tasks along the contact line have problems with the lack of certain types of ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery," the authority notes.

Defense forces continue to successfully repulse enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka.

During the past 24 hours, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment.

It was confirmed that six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, two platoon strongholds and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 aircraft of the occupiers in different directions: 3 Su-25 and 1 Su-24M.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of Russia.

Yesterday, September 14, the Russian occupiers struck more than 30 settlements in Ukraine. Infrastructure was damaged. Also, the invaders are trying to strengthen the first line of defense in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions with units of the 3rd Army Corps, as well as the remnants of the units withdrawn from the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kremlin, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, defeat was recognized after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv region.