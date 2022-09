Kharkiv Scenario Will Not Be Repeated. Russian Military Builds Fortifications In Svatove And Troitske

The Russian military intends to gain a foothold in the Svatove and Troitske in Luhansk region, so they build defensive structures there.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The Kharkiv instant scenario will not be repeated. Our region will have to fight hard," he wrote.

Haidai added that now the Russian army is looking for "cannon fodder" in prisons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday Haidai announced the return of Russian troops to Kreminna in Luhansk region. First of all, they tore down Ukrainian flags raised by partisans there.

Earlier, Haidai spoke about the escape of the invaders from Kreminna. According to him, only LPR militants remained there.

Also in Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers turned off mobile Internet, "hiding behind" "increasing defense capabilities." Also, the invaders continue to export looted staff towards the Russian Federation.

The "DPR" announced the capture of Mayorsk in Donetsk region. It is north of Horlivka. However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed this information.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed the bomber of the Russian invaders (Su-24М), 31 units of enemy equipment and 33 invaders. This was stated in the message of the South Operational Command.